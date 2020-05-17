Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Director Sells $17,160.00 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Director Steve Aselage sold 1,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $17,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,026.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Aselage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58.

On Thursday, March 5th, Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of Retrophin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $66,954.24.

Shares of RTRX opened at $15.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retrophin by 103.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

