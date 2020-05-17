Reviewing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Change Healthcare and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 20.09 -$4.55 million $0.12 885.08

Change Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Five9.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Change Healthcare and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 17 1 3.06 Five9 1 4 10 0 2.60

Change Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $17.21, indicating a potential upside of 61.71%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $91.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.91%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Five9 -2.89% 3.21% 1.28%

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Five9 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

