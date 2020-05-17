Reviewing Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and 58.com (NASDAQ:WUBA)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lianluo Smart and 58.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A 58.com 0 4 3 0 2.43

58.com has a consensus price target of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Given 58.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 58.com is more favorable than Lianluo Smart.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lianluo Smart and 58.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 27.21 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A 58.com $2.23 billion 3.46 $1.21 billion $7.87 6.59

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Lianluo Smart.

Risk & Volatility

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 58.com has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -12.02% 48.48% 58.com 53.25% 30.01% 21.48%

Summary

58.com beats Lianluo Smart on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

