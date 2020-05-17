Reviewing LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Rush Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Rush Enterprises 2.22% 11.22% 3.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LMP Automotive and Rush Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive $10.86 million 4.92 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Rush Enterprises $5.81 billion 0.20 $141.58 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LMP Automotive and Rush Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rush Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

LMP Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.81%. Given LMP Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LMP Automotive is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats LMP Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; and body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

