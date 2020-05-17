Reviewing Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) & Penumbra (OTCMKTS:PEN)

Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Prourocare Medical alerts:

84.6% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prourocare Medical and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 0 7 0 3.00

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $191.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Prourocare Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prourocare Medical and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penumbra $547.41 million 10.97 $48.46 million $0.98 174.63

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Prourocare Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Prourocare Medical and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A Penumbra 7.04% 5.72% 4.28%

Summary

Penumbra beats Prourocare Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Prourocare Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prourocare Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.