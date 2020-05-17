Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas purchased 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.