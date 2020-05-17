Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Rexnord has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rexnord to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.