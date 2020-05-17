Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Ford Motor worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

