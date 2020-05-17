Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,830.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 201,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

JKHY stock opened at $189.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $190.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

