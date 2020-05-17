Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $26,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after purchasing an additional 505,883 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

