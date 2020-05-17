Rhumbline Advisers Buys 25,652 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $31,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $73.60 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.