Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,715 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Entergy were worth $35,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $94.98 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.