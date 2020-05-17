Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $81.81 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

