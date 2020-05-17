Rhumbline Advisers Has $27.71 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

