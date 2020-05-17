Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.80 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Quest Diagnostics worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after buying an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after purchasing an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

