Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 31,168 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 607,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in State Street were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 70.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

