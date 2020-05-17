Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,522 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Alphabet worth $601,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

