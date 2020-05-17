Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 57,015 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 687,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $34,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after purchasing an additional 384,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after acquiring an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of O opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

