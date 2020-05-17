Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 70,359 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,437,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,359 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $332,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

