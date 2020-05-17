Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 79,204 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,204 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

