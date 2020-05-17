Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,997 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $156,296,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $1,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

