Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $28,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 243,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,320,000 after buying an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK opened at $107.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

