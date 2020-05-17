RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as low as $1.11. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 17,774 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 53.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

