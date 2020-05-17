Robert Francis Cataldo Purchases 500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) VP Robert Francis Cataldo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,850.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $86,410.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UFCS opened at $24.74 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $679.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,524,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 119,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

