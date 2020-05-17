Robert M. Glaser Purchases 1,000 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,336 shares in the company, valued at $301,904.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.11. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.30%. On average, analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

