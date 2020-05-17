Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDSB. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.72) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,861.95 ($24.49).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,175.60 ($15.46) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,346.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,860.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

