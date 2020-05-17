Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 43,259 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $25,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

