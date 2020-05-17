Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 56,633 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,633 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Ulta Beauty worth $34,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

