Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 504.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 5.47% of Maxar Technologies worth $35,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

