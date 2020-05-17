Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Mdu Resources Group worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,331.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,035 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

