Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.96 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $27,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $407.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.