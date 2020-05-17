Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $30.05 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,397 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of CBRE Group worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 692,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CBRE Group by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,233,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,531,000 after buying an additional 505,883 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

