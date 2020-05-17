Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.35 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,674 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $34,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $298,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

