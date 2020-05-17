Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $383.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,120 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $383,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,720,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,245.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

