Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Best Buy worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Best Buy by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Best Buy by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Best Buy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Best Buy stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

