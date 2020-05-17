Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Regency Centers worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.05. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

