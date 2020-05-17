Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 319,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,512,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Trane has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

