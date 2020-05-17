Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $116,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.