Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,059 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Fortinet worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $143.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

