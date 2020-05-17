Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,265 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,265 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after buying an additional 205,027 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

