Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,857 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,857 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,686 shares of company stock worth $6,180,113. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.