Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Omnicom Group worth $26,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Omnicom Group by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 86,847 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.