RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 18 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RYB Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

RYB opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.19.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of RYB Education worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

