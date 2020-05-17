Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sapiens International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.