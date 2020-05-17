Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.21

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as low as $24.23. Saputo shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 15,492 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Saputo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

About Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.