Savaria Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$96.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.70 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIS. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$12.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.44 million and a P/E ratio of 24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$14.92.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

