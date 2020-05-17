Sawyer & Company Inc Buys 435 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

