Serco Group (LON:SRP) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 162 ($2.13) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 166 ($2.18).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 163.67 ($2.15).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn sold 252,858 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £323,658.24 ($425,754.06). Also, insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £539,967.59 ($710,296.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 767,149 shares of company stock worth $99,737,945.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

