Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

