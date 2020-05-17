Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 358.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $475.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $616.52.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $767.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.48 and a 200-day moving average of $440.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $262.17 and a 12-month high of $774.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.